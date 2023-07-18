Mercedes GLC SUV Launch in India on 9 August: Bookings Begin; Know Details Here

Mercedes-Benz India has officially started accepting bookings for the second-gen GLC SUV at a price of Rs 1.5 lakh. As per the latest official details available, the new Mercedes GLC SUV is set to make its debut in India on 9 August. Interested buyers are requested to book their cars beforehand as the process has already begun. This is one of the most-awaited models by Mercedes-Benz and buyers in India are extremely excited to know all the latest updates.

Before booking your Mercedes GLC SUV, you must know the expected specifications, price range, and delivery of the car. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay updated. It is important to note that the launch date of the second-gen GLC SUV is fixed. Buyers must take note of the availability and other important details.