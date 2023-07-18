Mercedes GLC SUV Launch in India on 9 August: Bookings Begin; Know Details Here

Mercedes GLC SUV booking has started in India for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: Autocar India)
Mercedes-Benz India has officially started accepting bookings for the second-gen GLC SUV at a price of Rs 1.5 lakh. As per the latest official details available, the new Mercedes GLC SUV is set to make its debut in India on 9 August. Interested buyers are requested to book their cars beforehand as the process has already begun. This is one of the most-awaited models by Mercedes-Benz and buyers in India are extremely excited to know all the latest updates.
Before booking your Mercedes GLC SUV, you must know the expected specifications, price range, and delivery of the car. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay updated. It is important to note that the launch date of the second-gen GLC SUV is fixed. Buyers must take note of the availability and other important details.
Here is everything you should know about the new Mercedes GLC SUV before the launch takes place on 9 August 2023, in India. Take a look at the design details and price range in India here.
As per the latest details, the new Mercedes GLC SUV made its debut globally a year ago. The car is more luxurious and has better features compared to the outgoing SUV.
The new GLC SUV will be available in India as the GLC 300 petrol and the GLC 220d diesel. Both powertrain options will be equipped with Mercedes-Benz 4Matic off-road tech.
As per the details available online, Mercedes-Benz India is expected to start the deliveries for the new GLC by the end of August 2023. The starting price range of the new Mercedes GLC SUV is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom).
To know more about the exact price range and specifications of the new Mercedes GLC SUV, you have to wait for the launch to take place because the official announcements will be made after that.
