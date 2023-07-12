Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Globally On August 15; Expected Specs & Price

Ola Electric is ready to launch its first electric bike in India. The Ola electric bike is expected to be launched in India on 15 August 2023. The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been dropping hints and updates on social media platforms.

As per the rumors, the company may launch two new products at the August 15 event. These may include new color variants of the Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. Ola has been teasing the ‘greenest EV’ on Twitter which hints towards a green colour model of S1 Pro.

Let's have a look at the expected price, specs, and design of the New Ola Electric Bike.