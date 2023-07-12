Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Globally On August 15; Expected Specs & Price

Ola Electric Bike to be launched on 15 August
(Image:autocarindia)
Ola Electric is ready to launch its first electric bike in India. The Ola electric bike is expected to be launched in India on 15 August 2023. The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been dropping hints and updates on social media platforms.
As per the rumors, the company may launch two new products at the August 15 event. These may include new color variants of the Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. Ola has been teasing the ‘greenest EV’ on Twitter which hints towards a green colour model of S1 Pro.
Let's have a look at the expected price, specs, and design of the New Ola Electric Bike.
The extended range of the Ola electric bike (300-350 km) on a single charge is a significant factor that may impress prospective buyers and makes it a convenient and reliable mode of transportation for daily commutes and longer journeys alike.
Ola Electric has taken steps to establish a strong service network for seamless ownership. Ola has set up over 750 Experience Centers across India for convenient servicing and providing after-sales support to ensure that Ola electric motorcycle owners have easy access to maintenance and repairs.
Ola’s electric motorcycle may bring a new wave of excitement to the Indian electric vehicle market with its impressive range, competitive pricing, and robust service network.
The Ola electric motorcycle is expected to be priced above Rs 2.50 lakh. The two-wheeler aims to offer the best performance and features in an affordable vehicle. Ola Electric will be able to make electric mobility accessible to a wider audience with their pricing and features.
