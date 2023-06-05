Next-Gen Lexus LBX SUV Teased: Global Launch Today on 5 June: Features and Specs

As per a recent teaser released by Lexus on its official social media platforms, the next-gen Lexus LBX SUV will make its global debut today on Monday, 5 June 2023.

The teaser gave a slight hint about the features and design of the upcoming LBX SUV including grille, headlight, and tail lamps. The front grille looks similar to the recently unveiled Lexus RX.

Although the company has kept the features and specifications of Lexus LBX Compact SUV under wraps till now, the absence of the letter 'Z' in the name indicates that the SUV may not be fully electric unlike the recently launched RZ.

Let us check out the features and specifications of Lexus LBX SUV below.