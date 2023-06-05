Next-Gen Lexus LBX SUV Teased: Global Launch Today on 5 June: Features and Specs

Next-gen Lexus LBX SUV teaser for exterior design released. Global debut on 5 June.
(Photo: cdn.carbuzz.com)
As per a recent teaser released by Lexus on its official social media platforms, the next-gen Lexus LBX SUV will make its global debut today on Monday, 5 June 2023.
The teaser gave a slight hint about the features and design of the upcoming LBX SUV including grille, headlight, and tail lamps. The front grille looks similar to the recently unveiled Lexus RX.
Although the company has kept the features and specifications of Lexus LBX Compact SUV under wraps till now, the absence of the letter 'Z' in the name indicates that the SUV may not be fully electric unlike the recently launched RZ.
Let us check out the features and specifications of Lexus LBX SUV below.
Here is the list of features and specs of the upcoming LBX SUV by Lexus as per the official teaser images.
Sleek headlamps.
Lexus badge at the center.
A full LED lightbar on the backside running across the tailgate.
Prominent rear hunches can be clearly seen on the teaser image.
The vehicle may run on both petrol and strong hybrid powertrains.
As per reports, the upcoming Lexus LBX SUV may be based on TNGA-B platform, same as the Toyota Yaris on sale in global markets.
A 1.5 liter three cylinder gasoline engine is expected to be found in the LBX SUV.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Lexus LBX SUV.