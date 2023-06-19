Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings to Start Today: Expected Specifications and Price

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings to Start Today: Expected Specifications and Price

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings Today: The car will make its debut in India on 6 July 2023.
Raajwrita Dutta
Car and Bike
Published:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings will start on Monday, 19 June 2023.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings will start on Monday, 19 June 2023.</p></div>

Maruti Suzuki's largest car to date, Maruti Suzuki Invicto will make its official debut in India on 6 July 2023. It is important to note that the company will start accepting bookings of the brand-new car from today. Monday, 19 June 2023. Interested buyers must book their cars soon. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the fourth car manufactured under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. The brand-new car is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, as per the details.

Interested buyers must go through the specifications and expected price range of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto before booking their car today, 19 June. We have the latest details for our readers. You can know the expected specifications of the brand-new model. As per the official details, the car might be similar to Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki MPV Invicto To Be Launched on 5 July: Features and Specifications

Here are the expected feature details, price range, and everything you should know about the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto if you are planning to book your car on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Expected Price Range 

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the company's first car model to be priced above Rs 20 lakh. The exact price is not known yet so buyers should stay alert. More details on the price range will be available after the launch which is, on 6 July.

Interested buyers can book their cars and stay alert to know the price in India. The official details will be available online.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Expected Specifications

Maruti has formally confirmed that the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be supported by the Toyota Innova Hycross 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine. The engine produces 183hp and is paired with the e-CVT transmission.

Also ReadHero MotoCorp Launched Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Specification, Design, & Features
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The brand is also likely to offer a 2.0-litre petrol unit that produces 173hp. This new car model is likely to be the first Maruti car that will be offered with automatic transmission.

The latest details also suggest that the Invicto will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform. This indicates that Maruti has to pay royalties to Toyota. It is likely that Maruti will retain both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the new Invicto that will make its debut in July.

To know the exact specifications of the car, you have to wait for its official launch in India.

Also ReadMG Started Comet EV Delivery: Check Features, Specifications, Price, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT