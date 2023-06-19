Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bookings to Start Today: Expected Specifications and Price

Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings will start on Monday, 19 June 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Maruti Suzuki's largest car to date, Maruti Suzuki Invicto will make its official debut in India on 6 July 2023. It is important to note that the company will start accepting bookings of the brand-new car from today. Monday, 19 June 2023. Interested buyers must book their cars soon. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is set to be the fourth car manufactured under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. The brand-new car is based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, as per the details.
Interested buyers must go through the specifications and expected price range of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto before booking their car today, 19 June. We have the latest details for our readers. You can know the expected specifications of the brand-new model. As per the official details, the car might be similar to Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.
Here are the expected feature details, price range, and everything you should know about the brand-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto if you are planning to book your car on Monday.
Interested buyers can book their cars and stay alert to know the price in India. The official details will be available online.
Maruti has formally confirmed that the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be supported by the Toyota Innova Hycross 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine. The engine produces 183hp and is paired with the e-CVT transmission.
The brand is also likely to offer a 2.0-litre petrol unit that produces 173hp. This new car model is likely to be the first Maruti car that will be offered with automatic transmission.
To know the exact specifications of the car, you have to wait for its official launch in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)