Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto To Be Launched on 5 July: Features and Specifications

One of the largest automobile makers in the country Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch date of a new multi purpose vehicle (MPV) INVICTO. According to the company, the new Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will arrive in India in the month of July 2023.

The company has distributed invitations of an event that will take place on 5 July 2023 and it is expected that the Maruti Suzuki INVICTO will be revealed at the same event.

The upcoming MPV Invicto is anticipated as the rebranded version of Toyota Innova Hycross and will be the company’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Let us read about the expected features and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto that will be launched in India in July.