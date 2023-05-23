Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MG Started Comet EV Delivery: Check Features, Specifications, Price, and More

MG Started Comet EV Delivery: Check Features, Specifications, Price, and More

The MG Comet EV is now available for delivery in a phased manner. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Tech and Auto
Published:

MG Comet EV delivery has been started. Features, specs, and other details are here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: CarWale)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>MG Comet EV delivery has been started. Features, specs, and other details are here.</p></div>

Morris Garages recently introduced its amazing and budget-friendly electric vehicle (EV) Comet in India and it has not failed to grab some eyeballs. The electric ultra compact hatchback has definitely caught the attention of customers due to its unique design, features, and specifications.

The bookings of MG Comet EV commenced from 15 May with a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the vehicle is now available for deliveries in some cities starting from 22 May. The EV Comet has been launched in the country in three variants including pace, play, and plush.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and pricing details of EV Comet.

Also ReadRealme Narzo N53 Launched in India With 50MP Camera: Features, Specs & Price

What Is the Price of MG Comet EV?

According to the CarDekho, "the starting price of MG Comet EV is just Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The price may go up to Rs 9.98 lakhs (ex-showroom pan-India) and is only applicable to the first 5,000 bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Features and Specifications of MG Comet EV

  • It is a 2-door ultra compact electric car with a capacity of up to four people.

  • The electric vehicle MG Comet is available in three variants including Pace, Play and Plush.

  • The EV is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack.

  • 10.25 inch screen set up.

  • Features like manual AC, front power windows, steering mounted controls, and connected car technologies.

  • Safety features include dual air bags, rear parking sensors with cameras, EBD, and ABD.

  • 42Ps electric motor which offers a range of approximately 230 KMs.

  • The EV supports 3.3kW AC Charging.

  • Check this space regularly to get the latest details of MG Comet EV in India.

Also ReadOnePlus Nord 3 Expected To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Specs Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT