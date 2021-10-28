Bajaj Launches Pulsar F250 and N250 in India: Check Price, Specs, and Features

Check price and features of Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250.
(Photo: Bajaj Auto)
Pulsar F250 and N 250: Bajaj Auto on Thursday, 28 October, launched its much anticipated 'Pulsar 250' motorcycle series in India. The new bike is an addition to Bajaj's already popular 'Pulsar' line up.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 series will be available in two variants: Pulsar N250 and F250.
Bajaj Pulsar N250 will be available at a price of Rs 1,38,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), while Pulsar F250 is priced at Rs 1,40,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Engine
Bajaj Pulsar 250 series comes with 250cc single cylinder, 4-stroke fuel injected engine with an output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm torque. The engine comes with 5-speed transmission.
Design
The all-new Pulsar 250 series has been launched with several updates in terms of design and looks. The overall design of the new bikes is more muscular and sharper in comparison to previous Pulsar bikes.
It sports a bifunctional LED projector headlamp with position lamp. Moreover, the console includes gear indicator, clock, fuel efficiency, and range indicator.
Pulsar N250 comes in Techno Grey colour, while Pulsar F250 will be available in two colour variants: Racing Red and Techno Grey.
Brakes and Suspension
Bajaj Pulsar 250 series comes with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes and an advanced ABS technology.
At the front, the bike comes with 27mm telescopic suspension, while it uses Monoshock with Nitrox at the back.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)