Bajaj Launches Pulsar F250 and N250 in India: Check Price, Specs, and Features

Engine

Bajaj Pulsar 250 series comes with 250cc single cylinder, 4-stroke fuel injected engine with an output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm torque. The engine comes with 5-speed transmission.

Design

The all-new Pulsar 250 series has been launched with several updates in terms of design and looks. The overall design of the new bikes is more muscular and sharper in comparison to previous Pulsar bikes.

It sports a bifunctional LED projector headlamp with position lamp. Moreover, the console includes gear indicator, clock, fuel efficiency, and range indicator.

Pulsar N250 comes in Techno Grey colour, while Pulsar F250 will be available in two colour variants: Racing Red and Techno Grey.