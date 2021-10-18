TATA Punch Micro SUV: Price in India, Features, Specifications and Variants

TATA Launches Micro SUV Punch
(Photo: Tata motors)
Tata has launched its must awaited Micro SUV Punch with an introductory price starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are expected to remain valid only till 31 December 2021.
The launch was scheduled to take place previously on 20 October 2021. However, it was preponed by a couple of days. What's worth noting is that the vehicle has scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test that makes it one of the safest cars to be sold in India.
The Micro-SUV is said to be based on Tata’s ALFA architecture and is being offered to customers in two engine-gearbox combinations. The Tata Punch is also available in four trims – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.
Bookings for the Tata Punch have already begun for a minimum token amount of Rs 21,000.
Powered by 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine
It packs a lengthy features list
Rivals the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT]TA
Pure Manual Variant : Rs 5.49 Lakh.
Adventure Manual Variant : 6.39 Lakh.
Adventure AMT Variant : 6.99 Lakh.
Accomplished Manual Variant : Rs 7.29 Lakh.
Accomplished AMT Variant : Rs 7.89 Lakh
Creative Manual Variant: Rs 8.49 Lakh
Creative AMT : 9.09 Lakh
TATA Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox
It additionally features an automatic engine start/stop functionality to aid fuel efficiency.
The AMT gearbox on the Punch also features traction modes like some bigger Tata SUVs. According to Tata motors, the Punch will do 0-60kph in 6.5 seconds and 0-100kph in 16.5 seconds.
Tata PUNCH has launched in 7 attractive colors namely: Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Calypso Red, Orcus White, Tornado Blue, Meteor Bronze & Daytona Grey.
The Tata Punch currently rivals high riding hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the Indian market, with higher variants also expected to see competition from the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite compact SUVs.
For more details on the TATA Micro SUV Punch, visit the official website of TATA at tatamotors.com
