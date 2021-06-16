Wrong Vaccine Name Generated on Certificates, Allege Beneficiaries

Sunil Hindre, a Mumbai resident, received his first jab of Covishield at a government hospital. To his surprise, the name of vaccine on his certificate read 'Covaxin'.

"After downloading my vaccination certificate from CoWIN, the vaccine name displayed 'Covaxin'. Now I am unable to book the second dose of Covishield," said Hindre, visibly worried as CoWIN only allows beneficiaries to schedule same vaccines for both doses.

Like Hindre, a number of vaccine beneficiaries are now saying their vaccine certificates too, mention the incorrect vaccine.