Can COVID-19 Vaccine Make the Recipient ‘Magnetic’? Experts Deny

The video of a person from Maharashtra's Nashik sticking spoons and coins on their body is being shared with a claim that the person became "magnetic" after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several regional and national media houses shared the video with similar claims.

However, we spoke with Arvind Sonar, the person in the viral video, who said that he never claimed that the vaccine gave him "magnetic powers". We also spoke with virologists and physicists who dismissed the claim and said that it was not possible to develop "magnetic powers” through a vaccine.