Here’s How to Correct Personal Details on Vaccine Certificate

Indian government has announced a new update which will enable CoWin users to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the vaccination certificate.
“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your CoWin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.
The Union Health Ministry said that to make the process seamless, a special feature called 'Raise an Issue' has been added to CoWin platform. Here's how to correct errors on vaccine certificates:
Earlier this week, the Government of India's contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has announced a new feature that will now show the vaccination status for users who have received the jab with 'blue ticks and blue shield.'
“In the near future, if you plan to go to a public place, or for that matter you plan to travel to another state, 'blue shield' on Aarogya Setu will serve as an 'all-in-one pass'. This will allow you to freely move through the country,” a source told The Quint on condition of anonymity.
The new feature will allow government officials to distinguish between people who have gotten vaccinated and the ones who haven’t.
However, users will get both ticks only after receiving both doses of the said vaccine.
Individuals who have received only one dose will be designated ‘Partially Vaccinated’ and have a single tick.
Published: 09 Jun 2021,06:49 PM IST