TN Elections: In a U-Turn, OPS Now Wants Sasikala Back in AIADMK

While Sasikala was very close to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and quite influential, she used to keep a low public profile. In the brief period after Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016, a power tussle broke out within the AIADMK, and Sasikala took the reins of the party.

But soon after, O Panneerselvam announced a ‘dharmayudham’ where he accused Sasikala of coercing party members to accept her leadership. Sasikala was then convicted in a corruption case. Edapaddi Palaniswami who was once a Sasikala loyalist, deserted her, reconciled with OPS, seized control of the party and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran who were ousted from the AIADMK founded the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam or AMMK.

On 4 March, even as Tamil Nadu was expected Sasikala’s AMMK to split AIADMK’s votes, she said that she has decided to quit politics.