Decoding VK Sasikala’s Political Saga and Her Exit from Politics 

In what can be called as a major plot twist in Tamil Nadu politics, ousted former chief of ruling AIADMK VK Sasikala, who was released from Bengaluru jail on 27 January and was widely expected to take control of her party the AMMK and contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, announced that she would be stepping aside from politics and public light on 3 March.
In a press release issued last evening Sasikala, the closest aide of the late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, asked supporters of AIADMK to stand united and fight against the DMK in the Assembly elections, slated to take place on 6 April.
In her statement she said and “all true followers of Jayalalithaa need to act with wisdom to ensure the DMK, that ‘Amma' identified as our common enemy, is kept out of power.”
While her exit may help the AIAMDK in the polls, it has certainly given a jolt to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, whose party AMMK is also contesting in the elections.
The surprise move comes as the central leadership of the BJP - which is allied with the AIADMK in the poll-bound state - has been mounting pressure on the AIADMK to work with Sasikala and the AMMK.
So in today’s episode we will discuss in detail who Sasikala is, her exit from politics, what it means for the AIAMDK and the AMMK and how this move will affect the upcoming elections.
We spoke to senior journalist and political analyst Sumanth Raman and Nikhila Henry, South Bureau Chief for The Quint.
