Neeraj Chopra’s Epic List of Achievements: From Olympics to World Championships

Neeraj Chopra during the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra, India's prized 'golden boy' who recently became the nation's first World Athletics Championships gold medallist, has been a consistent feature in the headlines since 7 August 2021 – when he became an Olympics gold medallist, courtesy of his 87.58m throw in Tokyo. Neeraj is only the second Individual Olympic gold medallist from India, and the second-youngest to have won an individual gold for his nation.
The 25-year-old, who is also a subedar in the Indian Army, has brought the country numerous laurels across various events. Earlier, he became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to have won a World U20 Championships gold medal.
Let's have a look at the champion’s achievements post his Olympics success:
Held at Turku, Finland, in June 2022, Paavo Nurmi Games saw Neeraj recording a new national record. He secured the second position with his personal best throw of 89.30m.
In the same month, Neeraj threw 86.69m in his first attempt at the Kuortane Games, helping him clinch a gold medal at the tournament held in Finland.
At the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League 2022, Neeraj broke his own national record to register a new personal best. He stood second with a throw of 89.94m, which is also his best throw till now.
After Anju Bobby George, Neeraj became the second Indian to win a medal for hiscountry at the World Athletics Championship. He occupied the second position at the 2022 edition of the competition, courtesy of his 88.13m throw.
On 26 August 2922, during the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League 2022, Neeraj recorded a throw of 89.09m. This not only helped him to clinch the first position, but also qualify for the final.
Held in Zurich on 8 September 2022, the final of Diamond League 2022 was a historic event for Neeraj, with the javelin thrower becoming the first track and field athlete from India to become a Diamond League champion. With a throw of 88.44m, Neeraj marked his and the country’s first victory in the Diamond League and also qualified for the World Championships 2023.
Neeraj's Diamond League 2023 campaign started with the Doha leg in May 2023, wherein he secured first place yet again, with a throw of 88.67m. With this, Neeraj also became the world number 1 in men's javelin throw, according to the rankings issued by World Athletics.
Neeraj successfully defended his position at the Lausanne Diamond League as well, finishing at the top spot once again. He registered a throw of 87.66m in his fifth attempt to retain his dominance on the global stage.
The 2023 World Athletics Championships saw Neeraj scripting history, but not for the first time in his career. He qualified for the final with an 88.77m attempt, which also is his best throw in 2023, whilst in the final, an 88.17m attempt was enough to make him the first Indian to win a gold medal in this competition.
Neeraj has also been conferred with various national awards owing to his exemplary contribution for his nation. He was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, whilst a year later, he was honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva medal on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day. On the same day, he was bestowed with the Padma Shri, which is India’s fourth highest civilian honor.