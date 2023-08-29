Neeraj Chopra’s Epic List of Achievements: From Olympics to World Championships

Neeraj Chopra, India's prized 'golden boy' who recently became the nation's first World Athletics Championships gold medallist, has been a consistent feature in the headlines since 7 August 2021 – when he became an Olympics gold medallist, courtesy of his 87.58m throw in Tokyo. Neeraj is only the second Individual Olympic gold medallist from India, and the second-youngest to have won an individual gold for his nation.

The 25-year-old, who is also a subedar in the Indian Army, has brought the country numerous laurels across various events. Earlier, he became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to have won a World U20 Championships gold medal.