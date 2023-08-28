‘Indians Can Do Anything,’ Says Neeraj Chopra After Winning World C’Ships Gold

Following his gold medal triumph at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 27 August, Neeraj Chopra dedicated the victory to his fans in India, who had to sacrifice sleep to witness the nation’s ‘golden boy’ adding another feather to his cap.

“I would like to thank every Indian, because they are staying up all night to support me. This medal is for them. I became an Olympic champion first, and now, I am a world champion. We (Indians) can do anything. Just keep working hard,” Neeraj was seen saying to the journalists after his victory.