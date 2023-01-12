WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details in India

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 date, time live streaming details
The forthcoming WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to be conducted on 28 January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as a part of the 30th anniversary celebration. This event is among the biggest on the WWE calendar and the wrestling enthusiasts can expect turns and twists.
There will be 30 males and females for battle in the classic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winner will be titled as the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. A shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania is awarded to the wrestler who remains standing. This year the WWE Royal Rumble will witness a mix of seasoned superstars and newcomers competing for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.
Let's have a look at the date, timings, and live streaming details of the Royal Rumble 2023.
Royal Rumble 2023 will stream live at 8 PM EST/7 PM Central/5 PM PST exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere in the world on 28 January.
In India, the matches will begin to be streamed from 29 January, 6.30 AM with the kick-off show attached to the main show from 5.30 AM onwards. The annual event will be telecasted on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. Fans can watch the matches live online on Sony LIV app.
The viewers can tune into Sony Ten 1/HD for English, Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi, and Sony Ten/4HD for Tamil & Telugu commentary.
Go to the official website at https://www.ticketmarter.com/.
On the home page, type “WWE Royal Rumble 2023” on the search bar.
Click on the option “WWE: Royal Rumble (Almodome, San Antonio, TX)”.
for which you want to buy tickets
Click on the ticket option to get to the new web page
Then enter the email address, select payment, and click on the option to proceed with payment.
You will have to enter your payment information and press the confirmation button to complete the process.
