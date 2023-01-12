WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details in India

The forthcoming WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to be conducted on 28 January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as a part of the 30th anniversary celebration. This event is among the biggest on the WWE calendar and the wrestling enthusiasts can expect turns and twists.

There will be 30 males and females for battle in the classic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winner will be titled as the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. A shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania is awarded to the wrestler who remains standing. This year the WWE Royal Rumble will witness a mix of seasoned superstars and newcomers competing for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Let's have a look at the date, timings, and live streaming details of the Royal Rumble 2023.