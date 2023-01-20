IOA Forms Probe Team, but Stalemate Continues on Day 3 of Wrestlers’ Protest

Three days after Indian wrestlers levelled accusations of sexual and mental harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a seven-member committee on Friday, 20 January, to probe allegations.

Wrestlers Send Official Letter to IOA

After a four-hour-long meeting with the Sports & Youth Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday night, the top wrestlers in the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik issued an official correspondence to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, wherein they listed the four following demands: