Wrestlers Protest Live Updates: No Sign of Wrestlers Yet, WFI Press Con at 4 PM

Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, will hold a press conference at 4 pm at the Wrestling Training Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Nawabganj.

Meanwhile, on the third day of protests, boxer Vijender Singh marked his presence at Jantar Mantar, even as wrestlers were still awaited after last night's meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Yesterday's stalemate between the athletes and the federation resumed as Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, ended their marathon meeting with Thakur without any statement.