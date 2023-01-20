Wrestlers Protest Live Updates: No Sign of Wrestlers Yet, WFI Press Con at 4 PM

Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Wrestlers Protest LIVE News Updates: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, will hold a press conference at 4 pm at the Wrestling Training Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Nawabganj.
Meanwhile, on the third day of protests, boxer Vijender Singh marked his presence at Jantar Mantar, even as wrestlers were still awaited after last night's meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
Yesterday's stalemate between the athletes and the federation resumed as Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, ended their marathon meeting with Thakur without any statement.
The biggest names in Indian wrestling came forward on Wednesday to make allegations of sexual harassment against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Watch full presser here.
Bhushan, a BJP MP, has denied all claims but has been given a 72-hour deadline by Sports Authority of India to send a formal reply to the complaints.
The WFI have said that they will convene a meeting over the matter on 22 January, following which they will clarify their further plan of action.
After a meeting yesterday morning, the athletes had expressed that they are not happy with the government's response, saying they will register a police complaint if WFI is not disbanded.
Wrestlers were still awaited at 11 am on the third day of protests against the WFI president.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Photo: The Quint)
(Photo: The Quint)
Boxer Vijender Singh, as well as former boxer Manoj Kumar joined protests against the WFI president on Friday.
A late night four-hour long meeting between the wrestlers and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ended in a deadlock as the wrestlers departed from his New Delhi residence at 1:50 am on Friday morning.
It has been learned that Thakur gave Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia assurances of action if their allegations were found to be true.
This was the wrestlers' second meeting with a Sports Ministry official on Thursday, with Sakshi, Vinesh, and Bajrang having spoken to Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal earlier in the day.
Following the meeting in the morning, Sakshi Malik said, "We were just gives assurances in the meeting. There was no concrete decision of action. We are not satisfied. We want the entire federation to be disbanded."
Sanjay Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary of WFI, says that the press conference has been postponed to 4pm.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a press conference at 12 noon at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.
