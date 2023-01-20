WFI President To Address Press at 4pm Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has called for a press conference on Friday, 20 January, amid accusations of sexual harassment of female grapplers. In an announcement made on Facebook, the WFI chief stated that he will meet the press at 4pm IST for a conference, wherein he will ‘reveal all secrets.’

“(There is a) political conspiracy against wrestling, an attempt to curb the respect of female wrestlers. Who is behind this conspiracy? Member of Parliament will be revealing all secrets today,” the post read.