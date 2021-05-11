Timeline of Alleged Murder Charge on Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar

The FIR states that the police control room got a call around 2 am from Chhatrasal stadium about an alleged “firing incident”. The caller claimed that he saw two men with pistols open firing at others. According to the FIR, when police reached the spot, they found five cars in the parking area but nobody was there inside.



"The crime scene as well as all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, one double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges were found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot. All the five vehicles and weapons of offence were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini," a senior police official said.



“It was a premeditated attack, planned very well in advance. The men had come armed with [cricket] bats, [hockey] sticks for the attack. We still do not know how many people are involved in this as it is a student compound. Our teams are working on identifying the perpetrators,” he added.