Probing if Sushil’s Seized Car Linked to Bawania Gang: Police

The Delhi Police is probing if one of the three vehicles, seized from the Chhatrasal Stadium following the brawl involving Olympian Sushil Kumar that left a wrestler dead, is linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang.

A Delhi Police source said that the police has seized three vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpio and a Honda City, from the stadium campus on May 4. All the vehicles are currently parked in Model Town police station.