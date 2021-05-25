Probing if Sushil’s Seized Car Linked to Bawania Gang: Police

The Delhi Police is probing if one of the three vehicles, seized from the Chhatrasal Stadium following the brawl involving Olympian Sushil Kumar that left a wrestler dead, is linked to the Neeraj Bawania gang.
A Delhi Police source said that the police has seized three vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpio and a Honda City, from the stadium campus on May 4. All the vehicles are currently parked in Model Town police station.
Police is gathering the details of the Scorpio vehicle.
The star wrestler was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell from Mundka area on Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar, after being on run for over 18 days in several states following the death of 23-year old wrestler Sagar Dhankar of injuries sustained in the brawl.
The police had earlier issued Rs 1 lakh reward of Sushil Kumar and Rs 50,000 on Ajay Kumar, while the the ace wrestler got no relief from courts which rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 25 May 2021,12:40 PM IST