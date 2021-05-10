Look-Out Notice for Sushil Kumar Issued by Delhi Police: Report

Police also added that during the investigation, they had come across video evidence of the brawl from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal, in which faces of all the attackers can be seen.

“Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources were quoted by the report.

During the probe, it had been found that the quarrel had taken place allegedly between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit, and others in the parking area.

The victims of the incident have in their statements said that the veteran wrestler abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.