Sushil Kumar’s Anticipatory Bail Plea in Chhatrasal Case Dismissed

On Monday, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar.

Sushil, who has been on the run since the incident on 4 May, had non-bailable warrants issued in his name and 6 others by a Delhi court last week.

Earlier, Delhi Police had returned empty-handed after raiding his house. It has emerged that Sushil went to Haridwar and then to Rishikesh while trying to escape an arrest. Raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.