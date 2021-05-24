Twitter Reactions on Sushil Kumar’s Arrest in Alleged Murder Case

Sushil Kumar’s herculean strength and razor-sharp agility on the mat has often led to dropped jaws and thundering rounds of applause, but the tide has turned and how.

The two-time Olympic medalist’s arrest on grounds of involvement in an ugly brawl that resulted in junior national champion Sagar Dhankar’s death has stoked the ire of netizens. Twitter users are fuming at the alleged misdeeds of the decorated grappler even though a final verdict of the case has not been made and it has not been proven that Sushil is indeed guilty.