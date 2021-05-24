Twitter Reactions on Sushil Kumar’s Arrest in Alleged Murder Case

Sushil Kumar’s herculean strength and razor-sharp agility on the mat has often led to dropped jaws and thundering rounds of applause, but the tide has turned and how.
The two-time Olympic medalist’s arrest on grounds of involvement in an ugly brawl that resulted in junior national champion Sagar Dhankar’s death has stoked the ire of netizens. Twitter users are fuming at the alleged misdeeds of the decorated grappler even though a final verdict of the case has not been made and it has not been proven that Sushil is indeed guilty.
The sports-loving fandom found it a tough pill to swallow that Kumar, once the toast of the town for his sparkling achievements, is now in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Sushil joined India's coveted club of Olympic medallists at the Beijing 2008 Games, with his bronze in the 66kg category. The champion sportsman showed that he wasn’t a one-hit-wonder when added a silver medal to his cabinet four years later at London 2012.
However, the alleged charges of barbarity levelled against him have poured cold water over those glittering accolades.
A user was also of the opinion that athletes need to be given anger management training along with physical strengthening sessions. The wrestling community has for long carried the notorious baggage of goons in India and the Sushil episode has added insult to injury.
