Don’t Remember When We Last Ate, Request PM to Fulfil Demands: Sakshi Malik

Q: You all are top wrestlers who have made India proud in several competitions, but now you have been forced to come on the roads and protest for justice. How disheartening it feels as an athlete.

A: It's really sad that well-known wrestlers are sitting here on the road, leaving their training and putting their careers at stake. It's the third day that we are going to sit in on a protest, for a matter which should be solved just by communicating it once.

Q: You are demanding the sacking of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and also the federation be dissolved. What more do you have to say about it?

A: We all want this federation to be dissolved and a new federation to be formed that includes people who know wrestling. All the people who are in the federation have no knowledge about wrestling. They used to make rules on their own and break them of their own will. We are now not scared of anyone. Ee are protesting against WFI to protect the sport. We are getting support from everywhere. Many women wrestlers are supporting us.