Decoding The Criminal Case Against Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar

On May 23, a district court in Delhi remanded two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to 6 days of police custody. Kumar was produced before the district immediately after his arrest, which as per the Delhi Police he was evading for 3 weeks.
While remanding him to police custody, the Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar said that, prima facie, Sushil Kumar is the “main conspirator in the case”. The court further said:
Earlier a district court in Rohini had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, calling him prima facie “main conspirator” in the murder case.
Sushil Kumar is the prime accused in the murder of a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. Delhi Police informed the media that Kumar had made a video of the incident to “terrorise the wrestling circuit in the city”.
As per the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar was on the run for 20 days before he was nabbed in Delhi’s Mundka area on Sunday, 24 May. Even a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for anyone who could give information about Kumar’s whereabouts.
The FIR lodged against Sushil Kumar and his associates have invoked the following sections under the Indian Penal Code:
On May 24, a senior police official from the Delhi Police informed the media that the murder and other charges against Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay will be investigated by the Crime Branch.
During the remand proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava sought 12-day police custody. He argued that the police still needs to recover some CCTV footages, the alleged weapon used for committing the offences and also the mobile phones.
Prosecutor had further informed the court that the police will be taking Kumar to multiple states for the purpose of interrogation.
Citing the autopsy report submitted by the Delhi Police before the court during Sushil Kumar’s anticipatory bail matter, Mishra further contended that the police is “improvising its own theory” to keep Kumar in jail.
Rejecting the “absconding allegation” of the prosecution, Mishra contended before the court that Suhil Kumar “chose to go behind the curtain” to avail the remedies in law which are also his fundamental rights.
Currently, Delhi Police has received only 6 days to interrogate Sushil Kumar. As per law, they can ask for an extension of 8 more days of police custody.
After the completion of 6 days, the court can extend the police custody for 8 more days, or remand Sushil Kumar to judicial custody, or simply release him.
The state, on the other hand, is planning to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch and take Sushil Kumar to “various States” for the purpose of the interrogation.
Published: 24 May 2021,12:07 PM IST