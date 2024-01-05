Delhi Police Resume Arguments on Sexual Harassment Charges Against Brij Bhushan

The Delhi Police on Thursday (4 January) resumed arguments on whether to frame charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The police presented their submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, claiming that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with trial against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, suspended Assistant Secretary of the WFI.

Singh was granted exemption from personal appearance for the day. The court will continue hearing the case on Saturday.