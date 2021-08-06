Bajrang Punia Opens 2020 Tokyo Olympics Campaign With Win

An attack minded Bajrang had his opponent taking a passive approach in the beginning of the first round, which eventually gave the Indian a point to start off with.

With the momentum going his way, Bajrang ended the first round at 3-1, looking the better of the two in the contest.

In the second round however, Akmataliev clawed back into the bout even as Bajrang caught him in a lock. The Indian had to defend his lead doggedly as Akmataliev picked up a couple of more points on the basis of two push outs.

Bajrang however did not allow his opponent to get a hold of the contest and was eventually declared winner by points.

Bajrang, the second seed in the draw opened his campaign at the Tokyo Games with a win.

Before the campaign had started, there were injury concerns regarding Bajrang’s right knee but the ace wrestler has, fortunately for Indian fans, recovered in time for the showpiece Games.