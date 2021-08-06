Bajrang Punia Opens 2020 Tokyo Olympics Campaign With Win

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia started off his campaign with two wins.
Image: PTI
India's Bajrang Punia opened his 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign with a win against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in the Men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling event.
Bajrang's opening win puts him the quarter-finals. He is one of India's strongest medal hopes. Up next for the Indian ace is a bout with Iran's Morteza Ghiasi. The Iranian won bronze at the recent Asian Championships.
An attack minded Bajrang had his opponent taking a passive approach in the beginning of the first round, which eventually gave the Indian a point to start off with.
With the momentum going his way, Bajrang ended the first round at 3-1, looking the better of the two in the contest.
In the second round however, Akmataliev clawed back into the bout even as Bajrang caught him in a lock. The Indian had to defend his lead doggedly as Akmataliev picked up a couple of more points on the basis of two push outs.
Bajrang however did not allow his opponent to get a hold of the contest and was eventually declared winner by points.
Before the campaign had started, there were injury concerns regarding Bajrang’s right knee but the ace wrestler has, fortunately for Indian fans, recovered in time for the showpiece Games.
Published: 06 Aug 2021,09:13 AM IST