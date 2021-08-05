India Hockey’s Man(preet) of the Moment

A charismatic leader. An extraordinary midfielder. A resolute team player who refuses to give up. A prankster who loves to play jokes on his team mates! A man fond of latest gadgets and playstation. A Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic. A caring son and a loving husband.

One can pick any of the above traits to describe Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh, but it is the conjuring image of him breaking into uncontrollable sobs at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on the afternoon of 5 August that will go down in Indian history as the most special and memorable one!

Moments before, India had beaten former world champions Germany 5-4 in a match that saw fortunes fluctuate and had millions back home at the edge of their seats. It was a heart-stopper! After 41 years, India were bringing home a medal from the Olympics.