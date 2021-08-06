Day 14, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Trailing 3-4 vs Great Britain

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team have a chance to win their first Bronze medal.
Men's 50km walk final: Gurpreet Singh fails to finish.
Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action in round three of the women's individual finals.
Hockey: India women's team 3-4 vs Great Britain.
Wrestling: Seema Bisla's loses her women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match 1-3 against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi.
Wrestling: Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev after 8.49 am IST.
Women's 20km walk final: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami in action at 1 pm IST.
Men's 4x400m relay round one: Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi in action at 5.07 pm IST.
Hockey: Over 12 minutes left. Yellow card still in play. GBR on the attack again. Saved by the Indian defence. 21 circle penetrations for GBR. 8 for India.
Hockey: Last 15 minutes and all to play for. Savita has been brilliant in the match. Q4 begins. And GBR have a PC. A yellow card for Udita. Out for 5 minutes. India down to 10 women.
A body blow to Nisha. Brave defending. PC saved. Another chance for GBR. Defended well. GBR on the attack again. Another PC for GBR now. Hits Salima Tete's foot. Go for a variation.
Another PC for GBR. No.6 for them. And another PC. And they have scored. Go 4-3 up. Grace Balsdon with the drag-flick which went through Savita's legs.
Hockey: PC for India. India keep the referral as well. Gurjit Kaur is not on the pitch though. Deep Grace Ekka goes for it. Hooter goes off. End of Q3.
Wrestling: Seema Bisla's in action in her women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi. And she has lost her match 3-1.
Bajrang Punia's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev will start soon.
Hockey: 3-3. 7 minutes left. Good run by Salima Tete but comes to nothing. GBR looking to attack from the right.
Chance again for GBR. WHAT A SAVE BY SAVITA! She has kept India in the match. Chance for GBR. Another Save by Savita. Rebound saved by the defender. India on the counter.
India have asked for a referral. Will it be a PC for India.
Hockey: Has been all GBR in the last 5 minutes. WHAT A SAVE BY SAVITA! Another chance and GBR draw level. However, a review. An umpire referral. The goal stands. 3-3 it is. Hollie Pearne-Webb with the goal.
A powerful run by Sharmila. A PC for India now. The shot goes wide after a deflection from a GBR player. Another PC for India. Saved by the keeper.
GBR on the counter. Saved by Savita. Rebound deflected by Deep Grace Ekka. Now, a long corner for GBR. Indian defence under pressure. Rehydration break for the players because of the heat and humidity.
Hockey: Q3 begins. 3 goals in 6 minutes for India in Q2. Can we please have a repeat of that show here, please?
And as we write this, GBR is into the stricking circle. PC for GBR. 3rd for them. Deflection. Saved by Monika. Superb!
Brilliant ball across the goal. GBR were looking for a deflection. All it needed was a touch. Luckily for India, that did not happen.
Hockey: WHAT A COMEBACK. 2-2 FROM 0-2. Gurjit's fourth goal of the tournament and 2nd in this game.
India on the run again. Sharmila Devi it is. Just the keeper to beat. Goes round her. But the shot is wide and lacks power. Superb play by India.
AGAIN IN THE D. ANOTHER GOAL FOR INDIA. 3-2 UP. Put in by Vandana Katariya. Umpire referral though. Navneet had missed the first attempt. The goal stands. 3-2 it is.
WHAT A COMEBACK! Fourth goal of the tournament for Vandana Katariya. A minute left in Q2. Salima Tete from the right. And the hooter goes off. India leading 3-2 at half-time.
Hockey: GOAL!!! GURJIT KAUR SCORES. 2-1. HAMMERS IT IN TO THE RIGHT of the keeper. Defender tries to save it but the force is just too strong for her.
Less than 5 minutes left in Q2. 10 circle penetrations so far for GBR. India on the counter-attack. Salima Tete on the run from the left. Another PC for India.
GOAL!!!! GURJIT KAUR AGAIN. INDIA DRAW LEVEL. 2-2. AGAIN TO THE RIGHT.
Hockey: Less than 9 minutes left in Q2. Long corner for GBR. Slightly better defending by India. A green card for Nisha. Out for 2 minutes. Down to 10 players. GBR putting pressure on India. Now attacking from the right. And GBR go 2-0 up. What a tomahawk that was by Sarah Robertson.
And now a PC for India. Gurjit Kaur with the drag-flick. Hits Lily Owsley above the knee. Another PC for India.
Hockey: And now GBR have a PC. Dominating at the moment. A slight variation. Attempted a deflection. It goes wide and hits the side board. Still 1-0 for GBR.
Great Chance for India. Lalremsiami with the tomahawk. But saved by Madeleine Hinch. Beautiful and vital save. And a PC for India. Trying a variation. Miss the opportunity to equalise. Slow work by the Indians. Easy for GBR to defend.
Hockey: Q2 begins. GBR start strongly. And they have scored. The cross from the right goes in from the stick of Deep Grace Ekka. She was trying to clear it but it gets deflected in the wrong direction. GBR go 1-0 up. Elena Rayer with the goal.
Hockey: GBR have the ball once again. Shoot but an easy save by Savita. Indian defence being tested. Has been poor, to be honest. Need to communicate better. Hooter! End of Q1. 2 PCs for GBR. They have created better chances to score. Savita has been the star for India. Defence has been shambolic.
Hockey: Good start by India. GBR in India's D. Danger. Cleared out of it. Sharmila on the run from the right. Long corner for India. A run from the right by Lily Owsley. PC for GBR. Their 2nd of the game. They fail to trap it. India get away with it. Over 5 minutes left in Q1. GBR dominating possession. Sarah Jones in the stricking circle. Shoots and Savita saves it once again. And Savita saves again. Not once but twice! Poor defending by India though.
Hockey: And the match begins. PC for Great Britain in the 2nd minute. Came off the foot of an Indian player. SAVED BY SAVITA! That drag-flick came at some force. Opportunity for India from the right. Free hit for GBR. Free hit for India just outside the attacking circle. Nothing comes out of it. Good work from Navneet Kaur from the right. Was searching for Rani Rampal, who deflects it wide. GBR have been defending well.
Hockey: Right, then. It's time for the big one. India vs Great Britain. Bronze medal match. Out walk the umpires. And now it's time for the players. Time for the national anthems. Done with the toss. And now the customarty clash of sticks before the start of play. Team India in a huddle. High hopes from Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur today. Hoping Savita does not have to do much today. She has been brilliant in this tournament.
Golf: Aditi Ashok is in action in round three of the women's individual finals. She is tied 2nd with a 2-under par through hole 4. She had carded a five-under 66 in the second round on Thursday. Diksha Dagar was tied-53rd and is yet to start round three.
Athletics Update: Gurpreet Singh failed to finish the Men's 50km walk final due to cramps. His race had started at 2 am IST. He dropped out of the race around the 35km mark. At the halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in 49th position with a time of 2:01:54.
Very good morning to all! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
After the men's hockey team's historic Bronze medal on Thursday, will the women's hockey team win theirs today?
The Indian women's hockey team will be looking to emulate the men's team and win their first-ever Bronze and overall medal at the Olympics. They will face Great Britain at 7 am IST. India had lost its semi-final match to Argentina 1-2, while Great Britain was decimated 5-1 by the Netherlands. However, the last time these two teams met was in the group stage, where India lost 1-4.
The 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Bajrang Punia will start his campaign against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in the men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 match after 8.49 am IST. The 27-year-old Bajrang has won six gold medals, three silver and one bronze in his last ten international tournaments. Seeded second, he will be participating in his very first Olympics. Meanwhile, Seema Bisla will be in action in the women's freestyle 50kg round of 16 match against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi after 8.07 am IST.
Golfer Aditi Ashok, currently tied 2nd, and Diksha Dagar will be in action in round three of the women's individual finals 4 am IST onwards.
Gurpreet Singh will be in action in the Men's 50km walk final at 2 am IST. Later, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will participate in Women's 20km walk final at 1 pm IST.
Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi will take part in the Men's 4x400m relay round one at 5.07 pm IST.
