Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: All 6 of India’s Greco-Roman Wrestlers Draw Blank

In all 17 Indian wrestlers were in the hunt for quota places at the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers. Of which, only three women wrestlers -- Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) -- succeeded in securing quota places for India.

Male freestyle wrestlers also failed to bag a quota place. Olympian Deepak Punia (86kg) and Sujeet (65kg) were not allowed to compete as they arrived late for weigh-ins in Bishkek after they were stuck in Dubai due to heavy rainfall in the region.

After they were ruled out, India had only four competitors in the fray of which only Aman Sehrawat (57kg) came close to a qualifying spot.

After starting his campaign by defeating Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mukhtaruly by technical superiority, defeated Kim Sunggwon 11-1 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals, before losing to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev in the semifinal.

Jaideep, in men's 74kg, was eliminated in the quarterfinals while Sumit too lost at the same stage in the men's 125kg division. Indian wrestler Deepak lost to Japan’s Arash Yoshida in the first round.