Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Aman Defeated, Sujeet & Deepak Rue Flight Delay

2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament: None of the five Indians qualified on Day 1.
(Photo: Medai_SAI)
The Indian wrestling contingent had a disappointing outing on the first day of the 2024 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament, which is being played in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek.
Six Indian wrestlers were slated to compete in the men’s freestyle categories, but the number was reduced to two even before the competition began, as two wrestlers – Sujeet Kalkal and Deepak Punia – could not arrive for their weigh-in within the stipulated time.
Aman Sehrawat, an Asian Games gold medallist, came close to bagging a quota in the men’s 57kg category. He defeated Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Mukhtaruly in the round of 16, followed by a triumph over South Korea’s Kin Sung-gwon in the quarter-final. However, in the semi-final, which decides who will get a quota, Aman lost out to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev.
In the men’s 74kg category, Jaideep started his campaign with a win over Bahrain’s Magomedrasul Asluev, but was then defeated by Kyrgyzstan’s Orozbek Toktomambetov in the quarter-final.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Deepak Nehra could not make an impression as he was defeated by Japan’s Arash Yoshida in the round of 16 of the men’s 97kg category, while in the quarter-final of men’s 125kg category, Sumit Malik lost out to Mongolia’s Monkhtoriin Lkhagvagerel.
Day 2 of the event will have three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat in action – not in her preferred category of 53kg, but in 50kg. She will be up against South Korea’s Cheon Mi-ran in the round of 16, and should she emerge victorious, will face Cambodia Dit Samnang in the quarter-final.
Anshu Malik and Mansi Ahlawat are the other two Indian wrestlers who will feature on 20 April. Malik will face Kyrgyzstan’s Kalmira Bilimbek Kyzy in her round of 16 tie in the women’s 57kg category, while Ahlawat will face Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova in the 62kg bracket.
