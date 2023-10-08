ICC World Cup 2023: 'King' Virat Kohli Garners Applause for Gritty Half-Century

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli justified his affectionately-affirmed tag of 'King' by answering his fans' prayers, scoring a gritty half-century in enormously difficult circumstances against Australia. Smashing a half-century off 76 balls in India’s opening match of the 2023 ICC World Cup, Kohli turned the tables on the Aussies.

India had lost 3 wickets after merely scoring 2 runs, whilst chasing a target of 200 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, Virat Kohli, along with his partner KL Rahul, established a firm partnership to provide stability to India's batting and revive the hopes of Indian fans.