ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Playing 3 Spinners v Aus Surely an Option, Says Rohit

Rohit admitted that India were behind Australia in the ODI in March and hoped for his team to not repeat their mistakes from that game on Sunday. “What we've done in the past, I don't think it'll matter too much. You've got to play good cricket on that given day and Australia being Australia, we know how they play in ICC tournaments. There is a reason that they have so many championships.”

“So, for us, it will be very important that we stick to what we want to do as a team, focus on our strengths, and assess the conditions here. That is going to be quite critical because the pitch can be here slightly tricky and challenging. So, you got to assess in terms of how you want to bat, bowl, what lengths and lines for the spinners as well.”

“So, everything comes into play and we played against Australia on this very same venue in March and we were slightly behind in that game. But we exactly knew what went wrong for us. So hopefully we shouldn't repeat that mistake that we made in that game in March. But again, like I said, it's a fresh day and game for both teams. I'm sure both teams will be raring to go and have a good start to the tournament.”