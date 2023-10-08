ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Applaud Ravindra Jadeja as Three-Fer Plagues Aus

Ravindra Jadeja was seen at his best in India's opening game at the 2023 ICC World Cup, against Australia. Picking up three wickets, which should have been four had skipper Rohit Sharma not dropped a catch in his last over, the all-rounder once again proved why he is regarded as among India's more influential bowlers.
Jadeja was handed the ball at a time Australians looked fairly comfortable, with plenty of wickets in hand. They lost their second wicket when the score was 74, but the next 11 overs did not yield another breakthrough, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitching together a decent partnership.
However, Jadeja delivered just what the doctor ordered for India by sending Steve Smith back to the dressing room. He didn’t stop there and struck again after a couple of overs again, this time picking the wickets of Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the same over.
He also bowled a couple of maiden overs, and ended up with astonishing figures of 10-2-28-3. Social media is abuzz with Jadeja's heroics in India's opening World Cup clash.
Here's now fans on X reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)