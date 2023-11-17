Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat & Shami Top Tables

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 17 November 2023.
The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup will end on 19 November 2023 with a final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has broken several records in the ongoing World Cup 2023. They reached the final stage of the tournament with a perfect score without losing any match. The 'Men in Blue' are placed at the top of Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century in semi-final match against New Zealand and set a record of an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. He not only broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar but also grabbed a top spot in the most 50-plus scores in world cup list. Kohli is at number 1 position in the Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023 with 711 runs in 10 matches.
Talking about the highest wicket-takers of the world cup 2023, Mohammed Shami is leading the charts with a total of 23 tickets. After yielding 7 wickets against New Zealand in the semi-final match, Shami was declared as the player of the match. Adam Zampa from Australia is at number 2 in the top wicket takers list with a record of 22 wickets. The number 3 spot is taken by Dilshan Madushanka from Sri Lanka.
Let us check out the complete list of highest run scorers and wicket takers in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 below.
Virat Kohli leads the list of highest run-scorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the semi-final stage.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Virat Kohli
|India
|711
|10
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|578
|10
|4
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|552
|9
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|550
|10
|6
|David Warner
|Australia
|528
|10
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|526
|10
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|448
|10
|9
|Mitch Marsh
|Australia
|426
|9
|10
|Aiden Markram
|406
|10
Mohammed Shami leads the list of highest wicket-takers in the ICC World Cup 2023 after the semi-final stage.
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|23
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|22
|3
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|18
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|18
|7
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|8
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|16
|10
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|16
