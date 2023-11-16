ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Pay Tribute to Quinton de Kock as He Bids Adieu To ODIs

Quinton de Kock played his final ODI match today, 16 November, having previously announced he will hang his boots from the 50-over format of the game after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t have an ideal farewell, as his side suffered a 3-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the semi-finals. In what was the last dance of his ODI career, the 30-year-old lost his wicket at just 3 runs off 14 deliveries.