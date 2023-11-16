ICC World Cup: Australia Win Battle of Nerves Over South Africa, Enter Final

ICC World Cup 2023: Unflustered Australia Win Battle of Nerves over South Africa
(Photo: PTI)
Not many would have predicted it on 12 October – when Australia were languishing in the last positions of the 2023 ICC World Cup standings after two consecutive losses – but Pat Cummins’ team will be featuring in the grand finale, following their hard-fought three-wicket triumph over South Africa in the second semi-final, in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Opting to bat first under a gloomy Kolkata sky which seemed to be in its grumpiest mood, South Africa could only score 212 runs. Yet, their bowlers did well to ensure the Aussies worked for every single run – which they ultimately did, and eventually accumulated 215 of those, at the loss of seven wickets, and in 47.2 overs.
Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram combined to score 16 runs, but when it seemed South Africa were headed towards a collapse, a 95-run fifth-wicket stand between Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller brought the Proteas back into the game.
The former scored 47 runs before exposing his stumps to a Travis Head delivery, while the latter scored 101 runs, becoming the first-ever South African to score a century in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.
Before they could flex their bowling muscles, pace pair Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada were asked to showcase their batting prowess, which they did by scoring 29 runs.
When Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head came out to bat, it did seem someone had pressed a switch somewhere in Kolkata to magically transform the pitch, with Hasan Raza present at the scene of action to document the procedure for his testimony.
Having played the sublime supporting act to Glenn Maxwell’s madness against Afghanistan, skipper Pat Cummins scored a crucial 14 here, while Mitchell Starc accumulated 16 runs.
With this victory, Australia have confirmed their place in the ICC World Cup final for the eighth occasion. But to be called six-time world champions, they will need to climb the seemingly insurmountable barrier of the Indian cricket team, at Ahmedabad on 19 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)