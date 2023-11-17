ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc Ready to Take On ‘Best Team’ India in Final
As Australia secured a three-wicket victory in the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match against South Africa, their pace spearhead, Mitchell Starc produced his best performance of the competition. Now, he is preparing to take on the ‘best’ team of the competition in the final – India.
Starc was lethal with the new ball against the Proteas, picking up the wickets of the opposition skipper Temba Bavuma, and an in-form Aiden Markram, in his first spell. He later returned to add a third wicket to his tally by sending Keshav Maharaj packing, and eventually ended up with figures of 10-1-34-3.
Courtesy of his all-round performance, Australia will now face India in the final on Sunday (19 November). On being asked about taking on India’s spectacular batting unit, and especially the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Starc said “It is why we play the game. We want to take on the best. India have been the best team in the tournament so far, and we both find ourselves in the finals. This is what World Cups are about. You want to take on the best.”
Around 130,000 spectators are expected to flock to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the event. When Starc was asked about tackling pressure on such a big occasion, he replied:
“It is certainly going to be a big occasion. A World Cup final in India – it is going to be loud. There is going to be a lot of passion. No doubt, there is going to be different amounts of pressure at different times on both teams. But I think it's just going to be a great spectacle of cricket. And certainly, everyone in our changing room is looking forward to the occasion.”
Enquired about his recollections of the match, Starc stated he has very little, saying “I was probably asleep. I can't remember what I did two weeks ago. Apart from Australia winning, I don't know what happened in that game.”
