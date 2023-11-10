Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Updated List

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now. Teams are heading towards semi-final, and fans can't hold their excitement to know who will win the title of 13th edition of World Cup. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia are in the race of semi-finals, and it would be quite interesting to know which among the remaining teams Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand will join them. Right now, India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.

Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand has replaced Quinton de Kock to become the top run scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 565 runs in 9 matches. Virat Kohli is the third highest run scorer with a record of 543 runs in 8 matches at an average of 108.60.