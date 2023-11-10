Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Updated List

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 10 November 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now. Teams are heading towards semi-final, and fans can't hold their excitement to know who will win the title of 13th edition of World Cup. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia are in the race of semi-finals, and it would be quite interesting to know which among the remaining teams Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand will join them. Right now, India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.
Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand has replaced Quinton de Kock to become the top run scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 565 runs in 9 matches. Virat Kohli is the third highest run scorer with a record of 543 runs in 8 matches at an average of 108.60.
Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is currently the top wicket taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches. India's Mohammad Shami and Jaspit Bumrah are among the top 10 best wicket takers in the world cup, and have taken 16 and 15 wickets respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi from Pakistan is at 6th spot in the most wicket takers list and has a record of 16 wickets as of now.
Let us check out the complete list of top run scorers and wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|565
|9
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|550
|8
|3
|Virat Kohli
|India
|543
|8
|4
|David Warner
|Australia
|446
|8
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|442
|8
|6
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|418
|8
|7
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|397
|7
|8
|Dawid Malan
|England
|373
|8
|9
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|372
|8
|10
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|371
|8
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|19
|3
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|5
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|6
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|16
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|15
|8
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|14
|9
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|14
|10
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|14
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)