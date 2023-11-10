Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Updated List

Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Updated List

Check out the list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 10 November 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 10 November 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now. Teams are heading towards semi-final, and fans can't hold their excitement to know who will win the title of 13th edition of World Cup. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia are in the race of semi-finals, and it would be quite interesting to know which among the remaining teams Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand will join them. Right now, India is leading the  Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.

Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand has replaced Quinton de Kock to become the top run scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 565 runs in 9 matches.  Virat Kohli is the third highest run scorer with a record of 543 runs in 8 matches at an average of 108.60.

Also ReadWorld Cup 2023: Qualification Scenarios – Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Finals?

Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is currently the top wicket taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches. India's Mohammad Shami and Jaspit Bumrah are among the top 10 best wicket takers in the world cup, and have taken 16 and 15 wickets respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi from Pakistan is at 6th spot in the most wicket takers list and has a record of 16 wickets as of now.

Let us check out the complete list of top run scorers and wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.

Also ReadSouth Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch SA vs AFG World Cup?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 10 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5659
2Quinton de KockSouth Africa5508
3Virat KohliIndia5438
4David WarnerAustralia4468
5Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
6Daryl MitchellNew Zealand4188
7Glenn MaxwellAustralia3977
8Dawid MalanEngland3738
9Sadeera SamarawickramaSri Lanka3728
10Aiden MarkramSouth Africa3718
Also ReadWorld Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Won by Five Wickets Against Sri Lanka

Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 10 November

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
2Adam ZampaAustralia19
3Marco JansenSouth Africa17
4Mohammed ShamiIndia16
5Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
6Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
7Jasprit BumrahIndia15
8Bas de LeedeNetherlands14
9Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa14
10Ravindra JadejaIndia14
Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: BCCI to Release Final Set of World Cup Tickets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 10 Nov 2023,09:30 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT