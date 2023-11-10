South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch SA vs AFG World Cup?

South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: The 42nd match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place on Friday, 10 November 2023. The game will start at 2 pm IST in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa has already qualified for the semi-final; however, winning this match would boost their winning spirit. Afghanistan, on the other hand, only have the slightest chance of qualifying for the semifinal.

South Africa are currently at position 2 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 12 points. India is still leading the charts with 16 points and a highest run rate of +2.456. Afghanistan are at number 6 in the points table. Besides, India and South Africa as well as Australia have qualified for the semi-finals. It would be interesting to see who among Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan will fight for the World Cup 2023 title in the semi-final and final matches.