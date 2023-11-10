South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch SA vs AFG World Cup?

South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
South Africa vs Afghanistan, SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023: The 42nd match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place on Friday, 10 November 2023. The game will start at 2 pm IST in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa has already qualified for the semi-final; however, winning this match would boost their winning spirit. Afghanistan, on the other hand, only have the slightest chance of qualifying for the semifinal.
South Africa are currently at position 2 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 12 points. India is still leading the charts with 16 points and a highest run rate of +2.456. Afghanistan are at number 6 in the points table. Besides, India and South Africa as well as Australia have qualified for the semi-finals. It would be interesting to see who among Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan will fight for the World Cup 2023 title in the semi-final and final matches.
SA vs AFG world cup match will be played on 10 November 2023.
SA vs AFG world cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
SA vs AFG world cup match will begin at 2 pm. Toss will be held half an hour early.
South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.
