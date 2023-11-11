Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 11 November

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 11 November

Check out the updated list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 11 November 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

The 13th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at a crucial stage right now. While India, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-final, It would be quite interesting to see which team among Pakistan and New Zealand will be successful in making it to the semi-finals. World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November.

Quinton de Kock is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 591 runs in 9 matches. India's  Virat Kohli is at spot 3 in the highest run-scorers list. Talking about the top wicket takers, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is leading the charts with 21 wickets followed by Adam Zampa from South Africa, who has a record of 20 wickets. Mohammad Shami from India is at number 5 with 16 wickets. He has the best bowling avarage of 7 so far in the tournament.

Let us check out the complete list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 11 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Quinton de KockSouth Africa5919
2Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5659
3Virat KohliIndia5438
4David WarnerAustralia4468
5Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
6Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa4429
7Daryl MitchellNew Zealand4188
8Glenn MaxwellAustralia3977
9Aiden MarkramSouth Africa3969
10Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan3769
Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 11 November

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
2Adam ZampaAustralia19
3Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa18
4Marco JansenSouth Africa17
5Mohammed ShamiIndia16
6Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
7Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
8Jasprit BumrahIndia15
9Bas de LeedeNetherlands14
10Keshav MaharajSouth Africa14
Published: 11 Nov 2023,10:02 AM IST

