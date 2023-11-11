Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 11 November

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 11 November 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The 13th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at a crucial stage right now. While India, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-final, It would be quite interesting to see which team among Pakistan and New Zealand will be successful in making it to the semi-finals. World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November.
Quinton de Kock is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 591 runs in 9 matches. India's Virat Kohli is at spot 3 in the highest run-scorers list. Talking about the top wicket takers, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is leading the charts with 21 wickets followed by Adam Zampa from South Africa, who has a record of 20 wickets. Mohammad Shami from India is at number 5 with 16 wickets. He has the best bowling avarage of 7 so far in the tournament.
Let us check out the complete list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|2
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|565
|9
|3
|Virat Kohli
|India
|543
|8
|4
|David Warner
|Australia
|446
|8
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|442
|8
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|442
|9
|7
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|418
|8
|8
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|397
|7
|9
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|396
|9
|10
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|376
|9
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|19
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|18
|4
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|5
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|6
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|16
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|15
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|14
|10
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|14
