Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 11 November

The 13th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at a crucial stage right now. While India, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-final, It would be quite interesting to see which team among Pakistan and New Zealand will be successful in making it to the semi-finals. World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November.

Quinton de Kock is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 591 runs in 9 matches. India's Virat Kohli is at spot 3 in the highest run-scorers list. Talking about the top wicket takers, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is leading the charts with 21 wickets followed by Adam Zampa from South Africa, who has a record of 20 wickets. Mohammad Shami from India is at number 5 with 16 wickets. He has the best bowling avarage of 7 so far in the tournament.

Let us check out the complete list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.