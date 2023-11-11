Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: Where To Watch PAK vs ENG Cricket World Cup

Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG Live Streaming and Telecast: Pakistan and England will lock horns today on 11 November 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Winning this match is extremely crucial for Pakistan, if they want to reach the semi-finals. After the spectacular win of New Zealand against Sri Lanka, their chances of going to the semi-final stage is more compared to the men in green. However, if Pakistan would be successful in winning today's match by 287 runs by batting first or 284 balls to spare while chasing, then the results may go in their favor. In short, Pakistan not only has to defeat England, but also has to beat the net run rate of New Zealand to qualify for semi-finals.

Currently, India is leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table followed by South Africa and Australia. Pakistan is at position 5 in the standings table with 8 points and a run rate of +0.036. England is already out of the World Cup 2023; however, they would definitely try their best to beat Pakistan to make a place in the Champions Trophy 2025.