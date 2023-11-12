World Cup 2023: Records Tumble as Flawless India Storm Into Semis With 9 Wins

Records were broken for fun today (12 November) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as India stormed into the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup with a record-breaking nine-match winning streak, handing Netherlands a comprehensive 160-run victory.

Opting to bat first, India managed to post a humongous total of 410/4, which happens to be their second-highest total in this competition – only three shy of the figure against Bermuda.