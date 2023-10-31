Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Pakistan and Bangladesh will clash on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, in the last match of October. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams have suffered disappointing losses so far in the tournament, and will try their best to win this competition. Currently, Pakistan is at spot 6 in the ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table with 4 points while as Bangladesh is at position 9 with 2 points only.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 6 matches so far, out of which the men in green won 2 and lost 4 matches while as Bangladesh has been victorious in only one match. Tueday's Pakistan vs Bangladesh cricket World Cup match is crucial because both the teams are on the brink of elimination. Pakistan had a good start in the tournament. However, things turned south after they lost 4 matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa.