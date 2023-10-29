Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Move to Top Position; Check Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Move to Top Position; Check Details

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Know the top teams in the points table after every match here.
Raajwrita Dutta
World Cup
Updated:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table after India vs England today, 29 October.

(Photo: The Quint)

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally commenced on 5 October, and cricket fans across the globe are keeping track of the latest updates. One should note that the tournament is being hosted by India this time. The matches are taking place at different stadiums on the scheduled dates. Cricket fans should take note of the World Cup schedule before watching the matches. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table also gets updated after every match based on who wins.

People should track the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after every match to know the leading countries. According to the latest official details, the India vs England ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match took place today, Sunday, 29 October. We know the viewers are patiently waiting to go through the updated points table after the IND vs ENG match.

One should note that the India vs England World Cup 2023 match began at 2 pm on Sunday, in Lucknow. As the match is officially over now, fans should go through which team won and the latest changes in the points table.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams

According to the details after the match, India won against England by 100 runs. You should go through the announcements online to know more about the IND vs ENG match today.

Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table that you must go through after the India vs England match on Sunday, 29 October:

TeamPlayedWonLostN/RTiedNET RRPoints
India660001.40512
South Africa651002.03210
New Zealand642001.2328
Australia642000.978
Sri Lanka52300-0.2054
Pakistan62400-0.3874
Afghanistan52300-0.9694
Bangladesh62400-1.2774
England61500-1.3382
Netherlands61500-1.6522
Published: 29 Oct 2023,09:35 PM IST

