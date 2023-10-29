Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Move to Top Position; Check Details

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table after India vs England today, 29 October.
(Photo: The Quint)
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally commenced on 5 October, and cricket fans across the globe are keeping track of the latest updates. One should note that the tournament is being hosted by India this time. The matches are taking place at different stadiums on the scheduled dates. Cricket fans should take note of the World Cup schedule before watching the matches. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table also gets updated after every match based on who wins.
People should track the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after every match to know the leading countries. According to the latest official details, the India vs England ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match took place today, Sunday, 29 October. We know the viewers are patiently waiting to go through the updated points table after the IND vs ENG match.
One should note that the India vs England World Cup 2023 match began at 2 pm on Sunday, in Lucknow. As the match is officially over now, fans should go through which team won and the latest changes in the points table.
Here is the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table that you must go through after the India vs England match on Sunday, 29 October:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|NET RR
|Points
|India
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1.405
|12
|South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2.032
|10
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1.232
|8
|Australia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0.97
|8
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.205
|4
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-0.387
|4
|Afghanistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.969
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-1.277
|4
|England
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-1.338
|2
|Netherlands
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-1.652
|2
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)