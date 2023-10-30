ICC World Cup 2023: Australian Giants Finally Waking Up From Their Slumber

The batting lineup wasn't able to deliver and do justice to the potential it had. Their struggles could be understood from the margins (111 runs, 164 runs, 122 runs, and 99 runs) of their losses in four out of their five losses preceding the tournament.

Things didn't change even when the World Cup started as they got bowled out for 199 and 177 in the first two matches against India and South Africa respectively. It's clear that the main reason behind their miseries was the failure of their batters to deliver again and again.

Things had to improve before it was too late, and it did in a spectacular fashion since the game against Sri Lanka.