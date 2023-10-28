India vs England World Cup 2023: Date and Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

India vs England Live Streaming: India has been performing exceptionally well in the current World Cup tournament and it has been in the second position with 10 points. India has not lost a single match till now and we can expect them to play in the finals this year. Team India will be courteous hosts in Lucknow — the City of Nawabs — a place that's known for its graciousness and hospitality.

India will be facing England tomorrow, 29 October 2023. Rohit Sharma's team will take on the bumbling crew of Jos Buttler at the BRSABV Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium, hoping to win their 6th World Cup 2023 match. On the other hand, England has nothing much to lose since they are in the 9th position with a single win. Let's have a look at the squad, venue, date and time, and live-streaming details.