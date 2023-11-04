India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Live: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live streaming details are mentioned here.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
On Sunday, 5 November 2023, a super match with the two strongest teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place. India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to happen soon and fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play. It is important to go through the match timings and other important announcements before it starts on the scheduled date. We have all the latest updates for the readers.
South Africa is aiming to not only defeat India but also book their seats for the semi-finals. All eyes are on the big match between India vs South Africa in the World Cup 2023. India and South Africa have played against each other in 90 ODIs. India won around 37 matches against South Africa. Get ready for the upcoming match.
When will the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 take place?
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the high-voltage India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Sunday, 5 November. All cricket fans should note that the match will begin at 2 pm (IST).
Where will the India vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup take place?
The India vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. You can watch the match at the stadium after buying the tickets.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023?
Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa match on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa World Cup 2023?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Sunday at 2 pm. Remember the live streaming app in India.
