India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Live: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

On Sunday, 5 November 2023, a super match with the two strongest teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place. India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to happen soon and fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play. It is important to go through the match timings and other important announcements before it starts on the scheduled date. We have all the latest updates for the readers.

South Africa is aiming to not only defeat India but also book their seats for the semi-finals. All eyes are on the big match between India vs South Africa in the World Cup 2023. India and South Africa have played against each other in 90 ODIs. India won around 37 matches against South Africa. Get ready for the upcoming match.