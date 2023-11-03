Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Live

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Live

Pakistan vs New Zealand: You can watch PAK vs NZ World Cup 2023 live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns on Saturday, 4 November 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match is extremely crucial for Pakistan to win if they want to move a step ahead in the semi-final race. Till now Pakistan has displayed a mixed performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They played 7 matches so far, out of which they lost 4 and won 3. Currently, the men in green are at position 5 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of -0.024.

New Zealand had a great start to the World Cup 2023 by winning 4 matches. However, recently the team isn't seen in great form as they lost 3 matches back to back, due to which their run rate has crashed down. If they lose tomorrow's match against Pakistan, their chances of reaching the semi-final will decline.

Let us check out Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also ReadIndia vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SL?

When Is the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?

PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be played on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

At What Time Will the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023 Start?

PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will start at 10:30 am IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.

Also ReadWorld Cup 2023: All-Weather Star Mohammed Shami Fares Fine, Come Rain or Shine
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023 Played?

PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of  Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?

PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Also ReadWorld Cup 2023: After Fiery 82, Shreyas Iyer Hits Back at Short Ball Criticism

When and How To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Match 2023?

PAK vs NZ cricket world cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 03 Nov 2023,05:58 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT