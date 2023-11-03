Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs NZ World Cup Live

Pakistan vs New Zealand, PAK vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns on Saturday, 4 November 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This match is extremely crucial for Pakistan to win if they want to move a step ahead in the semi-final race. Till now Pakistan has displayed a mixed performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They played 7 matches so far, out of which they lost 4 and won 3. Currently, the men in green are at position 5 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 6 points and a run rate of -0.024.

New Zealand had a great start to the World Cup 2023 by winning 4 matches. However, recently the team isn't seen in great form as they lost 3 matches back to back, due to which their run rate has crashed down. If they lose tomorrow's match against Pakistan, their chances of reaching the semi-final will decline.

Let us check out Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.